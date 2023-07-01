Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Purchased by LGT Group Foundation

LGT Group Foundation increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,754 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $9,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Navalign LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.1% during the first quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 19.9% during the first quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 482 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.9% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 43,368 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $24,996,000 after purchasing an additional 3,914 shares during the period. Western Financial Corp CA raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.7% during the first quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 1,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.0% during the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 6,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TMO. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $610.00 to $590.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $660.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $629.77.

NYSE TMO opened at $521.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $528.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $551.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $475.77 and a 12 month high of $611.06. The company has a market capitalization of $201.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.99, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.79.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $5.03. The business had revenue of $10.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.67 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 9.13%.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total value of $855,712.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at $75,586,110.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total transaction of $855,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,586,110.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total transaction of $5,452,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,055,942.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

