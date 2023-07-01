Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Hits 1-Day Volume of $5.36 Million

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. One Theta Fuel coin can now be bought for about $0.0372 or 0.00000122 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Theta Fuel has a total market cap of $230.47 million and $5.36 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Theta Fuel has traded down 5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Theta Fuel alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00042869 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00030575 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00013487 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000185 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004550 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003172 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000851 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,192,282,683 coins. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Theta Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Theta Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.