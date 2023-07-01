Thorne HealthTech (NASDAQ:THRN) Shares Down 1.1%

Thorne HealthTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRN – Free Report) was down 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.61 and last traded at $4.67. Approximately 24,421 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 47,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on THRN shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Thorne HealthTech from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Thorne HealthTech from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.92.

Thorne HealthTech Stock Up 0.6 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.42. The company has a market cap of $253.13 million, a PE ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Thorne HealthTech

Thorne HealthTech ( NASDAQ:THRN Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $65.24 million during the quarter. Thorne HealthTech had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 1.59%. On average, analysts predict that Thorne HealthTech, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THRN. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Thorne HealthTech in the 1st quarter valued at about $620,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Thorne HealthTech by 41.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Thorne HealthTech in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Thorne HealthTech by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 244,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 22,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thorne HealthTech by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 579,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after buying an additional 20,833 shares in the last quarter. 8.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thorne HealthTech Company Profile

Thorne HealthTech, Inc, a science-driven wellness company, provides solutions and personalized approaches to health and wellness in the United States and internationally. It offers various health tests, such as sleep, stress, weight management, gut health, heavy metals, biological age, and other health tests that generate molecular portraits for its customers, as well as develops nutritional supplements and offers wellness education solutions.

