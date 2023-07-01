Thule Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THUPY) Upgraded at Pareto Securities

Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Thule Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THUPY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Thule Group AB (publ) Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:THUPY opened at $14.61 on Wednesday. Thule Group AB has a twelve month low of $8.88 and a twelve month high of $15.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.31 and its 200 day moving average is $12.04.
About Thule Group AB (publ)
