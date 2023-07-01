Tivic Health Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIVC) Short Interest Update

Tivic Health Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIVC – Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 597,700 shares, a drop of 57.6% from the May 31st total of 1,410,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Tivic Health Systems Stock Down 5.6 %

NASDAQ:TIVC opened at $0.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 2.22. Tivic Health Systems has a 52-week low of $0.09 and a 52-week high of $2.87.

Tivic Health Systems (NASDAQ:TIVC – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). Tivic Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 174.99% and a negative net margin of 557.41%. The firm had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.52 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tivic Health Systems will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tivic Health Systems stock. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Tivic Health Systems, Inc. ( NASDAQ:TIVC Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management owned 2.02% of Tivic Health Systems at the end of the most recent quarter. 11.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tivic Health Systems Inc operates as a health technology company, focuses on developing and commercializing non-invasive bioelectronic medicine. Its primary product is ClearUP, a bioelectronic medicine for the treatment of sinus and nasal congestion pains. The company sells its products on direct-to-consumer channel through its own websites; and platforms, such as Amazon.com and Walmart.com, as well as to U.S.

