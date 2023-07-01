TNC Coin 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $77,156.02 (TNC)

TNC Coin (TNC) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 1st. One TNC Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000358 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, TNC Coin has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. TNC Coin has a market cap of $641.29 million and $77,156.02 worth of TNC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001215 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000030 BTC.

TNC Coin Coin Profile

TNC Coin’s launch date was August 23rd, 2019. TNC Coin’s total supply is 196,719,999,947 coins and its circulating supply is 5,851,183,164 coins. The official message board for TNC Coin is medium.com/tncitgroup. TNC Coin’s official Twitter account is @tnc_it_group. TNC Coin’s official website is tnccoin.com.

Buying and Selling TNC Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “TNC Coin (TNC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. TNC Coin has a current supply of 196,719,999,947 with 5,851,183,164 in circulation. The last known price of TNC Coin is 0.00072427 USD and is down -99.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $67,619.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tnccoin.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TNC Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TNC Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TNC Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

