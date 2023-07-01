Tompkins Financial Corp Boosts Stock Position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CEF. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 54.4% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 8,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,000.

NYSEAMERICAN:CEF traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.02. 200,184 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,649. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $15.11 and a 52-week high of $20.12.

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as a closed-ended investment fund/investment trust. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

