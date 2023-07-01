Tompkins Financial Corp Buys 118 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $5,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AWK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in American Water Works by 5.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 623,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,268,000 after acquiring an additional 30,316 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 33.1% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 78,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,996,000 after acquiring an additional 19,512 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Water Works by 53.1% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in American Water Works by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,635,157,000 after buying an additional 434,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. 84.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other American Water Works news, Director Michael Marberry purchased 1,400 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $142.35 per share, for a total transaction of $199,290.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $522,851.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works stock traded up $2.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $142.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,088,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,958. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $146.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.24. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.77 and a 12 month high of $162.59. The company has a market capitalization of $27.78 billion, a PE ratio of 31.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.58.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $938.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.84 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.7075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 8th. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.20%.

AWK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.00.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

