Tompkins Financial Corp Buys 94 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,457 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up about 1.2% of Tompkins Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $7,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Transform Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 73,278 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,481,000 after acquiring an additional 12,481 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 488.1% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,463 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 5,364 shares during the period. CMH Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,201 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 4,747 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MA. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $410.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $438.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $417.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

Mastercard Price Performance

In related news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total value of $1,927,411.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,166,851.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total value of $10,267,392.33. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,703,600.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total transaction of $1,927,411.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,164 shares in the company, valued at $4,166,851.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 547,243 shares of company stock valued at $209,102,122 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard stock traded up $5.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $393.30. 4,407,142 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,707,814. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $276.87 and a one year high of $395.17. The stock has a market cap of $372.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $377.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $366.88.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.78%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

