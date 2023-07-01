Tompkins Financial Corp Has $3.92 Million Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,618 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 273.9% during the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PYPL traded up $0.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.73. 16,907,133 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,956,364. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $74.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.31. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.95 and a fifty-two week high of $103.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.26.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $96.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.44.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

