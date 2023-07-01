Tompkins Financial Corp Has $322,000 Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Tompkins Financial Corp lessened its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 519 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, Director Bryan Scott Salesky acquired 400 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $127.10 per share, for a total transaction of $50,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,111. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Joseph Alvarado purchased 1,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $123.89 per share, with a total value of $123,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,279. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bryan Scott Salesky purchased 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $127.10 per share, with a total value of $50,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,111. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

PNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $151.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $163.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.04.

Shares of PNC stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $125.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,257,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,329,345. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.31 and a 12-month high of $176.34. The company has a market capitalization of $50.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $121.97 and a 200-day moving average of $138.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 23.95%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 18th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 17th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.04%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

