Tompkins Financial Corp Has $670,000 Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Tompkins Financial Corp cut its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 100,700.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,640,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,939,000 after purchasing an additional 15,624,628 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Philip Morris International by 22.7% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,468,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,944,500,000 after acquiring an additional 6,558,762 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Philip Morris International by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,480,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,997,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451,582 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 122.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,632,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446,567 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,287,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,034 shares during the period. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PM traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $97.62. The stock had a trading volume of 3,754,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,310,658. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.85 and a twelve month high of $105.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.99. The company has a market capitalization of $151.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.68.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 128.55%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 90.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PM. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $109.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.40.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Featured Stories

