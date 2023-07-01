Tompkins Financial Corp Has $8.87 Million Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,632 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises about 1.4% of Tompkins Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $8,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABT. LGT Group Foundation boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 6.9% in the first quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 6,619 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 38.0% during the first quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 3.4% in the first quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,113 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 15.1% in the first quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 199,978 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $20,250,000 after purchasing an additional 26,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.4% in the first quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,167 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of ABT traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $109.02. The company had a trading volume of 4,449,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,971,259. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.39. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $93.25 and a 1-year high of $115.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $189.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.67.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The business had revenue of $9.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total value of $909,466.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,786,409.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total value of $909,466.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,786,409.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total transaction of $5,551,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,825,316 shares in the company, valued at $757,746,582.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ABT. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.26.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

See Also

