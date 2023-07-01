Tompkins Financial Corp Increases Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 309,342 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,893 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 2.3% of Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $13,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at $35,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEA stock traded up $0.54 on Friday, reaching $46.18. 8,137,109 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,161,509. The company has a market capitalization of $111.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.42 and a 12-month high of $47.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.97.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.