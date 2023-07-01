Tompkins Financial Corp Sells 12,326 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Tompkins Financial Corp cut its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 44.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,096 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,326 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lam Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 55.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on IBM. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.20.

International Business Machines Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:IBM traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $133.81. 4,236,677 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,617,463. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.70. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $115.54 and a one year high of $153.21. The company has a market cap of $121.50 billion, a PE ratio of 67.92, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 3.03%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 337.06%.

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

