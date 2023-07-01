Tompkins Financial Corp Sells 413 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Tompkins Financial Corp decreased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,094 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 413 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CTSH. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 29.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 651 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 24.7% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 854 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 40,709 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,222 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tevis Investment Management raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 8,846 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock traded up $0.74 on Friday, reaching $65.28. 2,832,766 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,926,888. The company has a market capitalization of $33.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.10. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $51.33 and a 52 week high of $70.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information technology service provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 11.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.84%.

In related news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $277,281.27. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,653,335.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Zein Abdalla sold 6,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total transaction of $433,221.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $847,927.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $277,281.27. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,671 shares in the company, valued at $1,653,335.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,251 shares of company stock worth $2,022,847 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CTSH shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Monday, March 13th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. 51job restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.21.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

