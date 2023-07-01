Tompkins Financial Corp Trims Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Tompkins Financial Corp decreased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,973 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 56.2% during the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 3,191 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 23.0% during the first quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 10,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 42.5% during the first quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 134,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,115,000 after buying an additional 40,215 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 382,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,567,000 after buying an additional 9,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. now owns 122,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,320,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:EFAV traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.50. The company had a trading volume of 327,196 shares. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $64.68 and a one year high of $76.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.01.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.