Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV – Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.07.

CURV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Torrid from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Torrid from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Torrid from $5.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Torrid from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th.

Shares of CURV opened at $2.81 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.16. Torrid has a twelve month low of $2.05 and a twelve month high of $8.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.87 million, a P/E ratio of 7.81, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.14.

Torrid ( NYSE:CURV Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). Torrid had a negative return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $293.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Torrid will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Torrid by 76.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Torrid by 25.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 9,146 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Torrid by 2,270.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 77,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 74,024 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Torrid by 64.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 6,661 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Torrid by 15.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 885,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,369,000 after purchasing an additional 120,915 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

