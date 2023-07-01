Tribe Price Tops $0.29 (TRIBE)

Tribe (TRIBE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 30th. Tribe has a total market cap of $147.63 million and $172,588.88 worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Tribe has traded down 1.5% against the dollar. One Tribe token can now be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000939 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tribe Token Profile

Tribe’s genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 515,889,240 tokens. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tribe’s official website is fei.money. Tribe’s official message board is medium.com/fei-protocol.

Buying and Selling Tribe

According to CryptoCompare, “TRIBE is a governance token used to manage the Fei Protocol. Its main focus is maintaining the peg, upgrading the protocol and integrating with other systems. The Tribe DAO, which is controlled by TRIBE token holders, has ultimate control over the Tribe ecosystem, including the ability to move PCV, mint FEI, create and grant access roles. Proposals must be created and passed to perform actions, with a proposal threshold of 2.5M TRIBE and a quorum of 25M TRIBE. Additionally, Tribe Turbo is a mechanism used to issue stablecoins and earn yield.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tribe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tribe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tribe using one of the exchanges listed above.

