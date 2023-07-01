Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFINP) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFINP – Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the May 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Triumph Financial Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of TFINP stock opened at $19.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.98. Triumph Financial has a one year low of $15.75 and a one year high of $26.74.

Triumph Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.4453 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th.

Triumph Financial Company Profile

Triumph Financial Inc, a financial holding company, engages in the provision of payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate. The company offers depository products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial real estate loans, land loans, commercial construction and land development loans, residential real estate loans, commercial agriculture loans, and consumer loans, as well as general commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, asset-based loans, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

