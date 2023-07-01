TRON (TRX) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $5.48 Billion

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. Over the last week, TRON has traded up 5.2% against the US dollar. One TRON coin can now be purchased for $0.0764 or 0.00000251 BTC on popular exchanges. TRON has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion and $236.04 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00008869 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002100 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000903 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002459 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000029 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001028 BTC.

TRON Coin Profile

TRON (CRYPTO:TRX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 89,923,214,797 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here. TRON’s official website is tron.network. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

TRON Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tron (TRX) is a decentralized blockchain platform that offers high scalability and availability for decentralized applications (DApps). It has a native cryptocurrency, TRX, which was originally an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. Tron aims to create a decentralized internet and its infrastructure, and supports smart contracts with a number of decentralized apps built on top of its network. Its decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem has billions in total value locked. The Tron network uses a delegated Proof-of-Stake (dPoS) algorithm, with TRX token holders delegating transaction validation to 27 “super representatives.” Tron was created by Justin Sun and launched in 2017, migrating to its own blockchain in 2018. TRX is used to pay for transaction fees on the Tron blockchain, can be staked for earnings, and is used in the Tron DeFi ecosystem for financial services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

