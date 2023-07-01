TRON (TRX) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $162.61 Million

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. One TRON coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0770 or 0.00000251 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TRON has traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. TRON has a total market capitalization of $5.51 billion and approximately $162.61 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00008839 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002108 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000904 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002493 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000029 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000983 BTC.

TRON Profile

TRON (TRX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 89,916,183,524 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official website is tron.network. TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TRON Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tron (TRX) is a decentralized blockchain platform that offers high scalability and availability for decentralized applications (DApps). It has a native cryptocurrency, TRX, which was originally an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. Tron aims to create a decentralized internet and its infrastructure, and supports smart contracts with a number of decentralized apps built on top of its network. Its decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem has billions in total value locked. The Tron network uses a delegated Proof-of-Stake (dPoS) algorithm, with TRX token holders delegating transaction validation to 27 “super representatives.” Tron was created by Justin Sun and launched in 2017, migrating to its own blockchain in 2018. TRX is used to pay for transaction fees on the Tron blockchain, can be staked for earnings, and is used in the Tron DeFi ecosystem for financial services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

