Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Trustmark from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Trustmark from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Trustmark from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Trustmark presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.17.

Trustmark Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMK opened at $21.12 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.15 and a 200-day moving average of $26.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. Trustmark has a 52-week low of $20.28 and a 52-week high of $38.47.

Trustmark Announces Dividend

Trustmark ( NASDAQ:TRMK Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.13. Trustmark had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $188.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Trustmark’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Trustmark will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trustmark

In other news, Director Richard H. Puckett purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.11 per share, with a total value of $42,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,289.07. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trustmark

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trustmark by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,023,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,880,000 after purchasing an additional 395,082 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trustmark by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,571,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,299,000 after purchasing an additional 131,993 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Trustmark by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,011,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,088,000 after purchasing an additional 65,490 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Trustmark by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,689,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,807,000 after purchasing an additional 79,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Trustmark by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,062,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,637,000 after purchasing an additional 461,549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.13% of the company’s stock.

Trustmark Company Profile

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

See Also

