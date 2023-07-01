TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI) Short Interest Update

TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI – Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 266.7% from the May 31st total of 600 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSRI. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in TSR by 304.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 7,406 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of TSR by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 4,949 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TSR by 215.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 50,537 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of TSR by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 99,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 22,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.64% of the company’s stock.

TSR Stock Performance

NASDAQ TSRI opened at $6.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.84 and a 200-day moving average of $7.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.03 million, a P/E ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.84. TSR has a 52 week low of $5.97 and a 52 week high of $10.34.

About TSR

TSR ( NASDAQ:TSRI Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. TSR had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $24.26 million during the quarter.

TSR, Inc, a staffing company, focuses on recruiting information technology (IT) professionals for short- and long-term assignments, permanent placements, project work, and providing contract computer programming services to its customers in the New York metropolitan area, New England, and the Mid-Atlantic region.

