U.S.A Bank (OTCMKTS:USBK) & Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) Financial Survey

U.S.A Bank (OTCMKTS:USBK) and Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for U.S.A Bank and Central Pacific Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score U.S.A Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A Central Pacific Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00

Central Pacific Financial has a consensus target price of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 52.77%. Given Central Pacific Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Central Pacific Financial is more favorable than U.S.A Bank.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U.S.A Bank N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Central Pacific Financial $280.58 million 1.54 $73.93 million $2.59 6.07

This table compares U.S.A Bank and Central Pacific Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Central Pacific Financial has higher revenue and earnings than U.S.A Bank.

Profitability

This table compares U.S.A Bank and Central Pacific Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S.A Bank N/A N/A N/A Central Pacific Financial 23.88% 15.56% 0.96%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.1% of Central Pacific Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Central Pacific Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

U.S.A Bank has a beta of -24.99, meaning that its stock price is 2,599% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Central Pacific Financial has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Central Pacific Financial beats U.S.A Bank on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About U.S.A Bank

As of July 10, 2010, U.S.A Bank was acquired by Customers Bank (Phoenixville, Pennsylvania). U.S.A Bank operates as a community bank in New York. It offers deposit products, Internet banking, ATM cards, consumer loans, and residential and commercial loans. U.S.A Bank was founded in 2005 and is based in Port Chester, New York.

About Central Pacific Financial

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, savings and time deposits, cash management and digital banking, trust, and retail brokerage services, as well as money market accounts and certificates of deposit. The company also provides various lending activities, such as commercial, commercial and residential mortgage, home equity, and consumer loans; and other products and services comprising debit cards, internet and mobile banking, cash management services, full-service ATMs, safe deposit boxes, international banking services, night depository facilities, foreign exchange, and wire transfers. In addition, it offers wealth management products and services that include non-deposit investment products, annuities, insurance, investment management, asset custody and general consultation, and planning services. Central Pacific Financial Corp. was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.

