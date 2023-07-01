UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) is Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s Largest Position

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,093,515 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 33,326 shares during the period. UBS Group comprises about 6.3% of Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise owned 0.18% of UBS Group worth $128,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in UBS Group by 192.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,814 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in UBS Group in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in UBS Group in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in UBS Group by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,238 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in UBS Group by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,855 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UBS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on UBS Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on UBS Group in a report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut UBS Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.65.

UBS traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,348,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,676,118. UBS Group AG has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $22.30. The stock has a market cap of $70.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.86 and its 200-day moving average is $20.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.22). UBS Group had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The business had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions.

