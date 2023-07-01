Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC

Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,800 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Park Capital LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at $221,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,610 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $9,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Navalign LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 5,183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 99,297 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $19,985,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 14,200 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,858,000 after buying an additional 3,777 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNP opened at $204.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $124.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $183.69 and a 1-year high of $242.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $198.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.73.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 57.75%. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.94%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UNP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $191.00 to $184.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $241.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.41.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

