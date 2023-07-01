Uniswap (UNI) Market Cap Reaches $3.05 Billion

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 7.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. One Uniswap token can now be bought for approximately $5.29 or 0.00017361 BTC on major exchanges. Uniswap has a market cap of $3.05 billion and $123.85 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Uniswap has traded up 8.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $108.80 or 0.00357359 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00012963 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000403 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000405 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003317 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Uniswap Token Profile

Uniswap (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 577,501,036 tokens. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 577,501,036 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 5.2199202 USD and is up 6.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 707 active market(s) with $75,271,956.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

