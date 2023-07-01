Uniswap (UNI) Trading Up 16.6% This Week

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 10.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. One Uniswap token can currently be purchased for $5.50 or 0.00017982 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Uniswap has traded 16.6% higher against the dollar. Uniswap has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion and approximately $95.02 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $105.68 or 0.00345583 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00013312 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000400 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000408 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003255 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 577,501,036 tokens. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap.

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 577,501,036 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 5.19922099 USD and is up 0.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 707 active market(s) with $109,943,968.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

