Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Shares Sold by Dorsey Wright & Associates

Dorsey Wright & Associates cut its stake in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,111 shares during the period. Unum Group accounts for 1.7% of Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Dorsey Wright & Associates owned about 0.07% of Unum Group worth $5,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Unum Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,681,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $746,204,000 after buying an additional 836,407 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Unum Group in the 4th quarter worth about $426,463,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Unum Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,106,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,749,000 after buying an additional 166,022 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Unum Group by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,808,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,276,000 after buying an additional 192,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Unum Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,686,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,235,000 after acquiring an additional 46,455 shares in the last quarter. 78.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unum Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Unum Group stock opened at $47.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $31.11 and a 52-week high of $48.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.25. The firm has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.08.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Unum Group will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on UNM. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Unum Group in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Unum Group from $41.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Unum Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Unum Group from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Insider Transactions at Unum Group

In related news, CAO Walter Lynn Rice, Jr. sold 2,800 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.71, for a total value of $125,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,290.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Michael Q. Simonds sold 18,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.72, for a total value of $786,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 222,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,709,687.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Walter Lynn Rice, Jr. sold 2,800 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.71, for a total transaction of $125,188.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,119 shares in the company, valued at $318,290.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,988 shares of company stock valued at $2,513,529 in the last quarter. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

