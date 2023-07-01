Urban Logistics REIT (OTC:PCILF) Given New GBX 150 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Urban Logistics REIT (OTC:PCILF – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 170 ($2.16) to GBX 150 ($1.91) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Urban Logistics REIT Stock Performance

Shares of PCILF stock opened at C$1.41 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$1.68 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.70. Urban Logistics REIT has a 1 year low of C$1.34 and a 1 year high of C$2.35.

Get Urban Logistics REIT alerts:

Urban Logistics REIT Company Profile

(Free Report)

Read More

Urban Logistics REIT plc (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (the "Group") carry on the business of property lettings throughout the United Kingdom. The Company is a public limited company incorporated and domiciled in England and Wales and listed on AIM, part of the London Stock Exchange.

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Logistics REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Logistics REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.