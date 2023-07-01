Urban Logistics REIT (OTC:PCILF) Given New GBX 150 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Urban Logistics REIT (OTC:PCILF – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 170 ($2.16) to GBX 150 ($1.91) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Urban Logistics REIT Stock Performance
Shares of PCILF stock opened at C$1.41 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$1.68 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.70. Urban Logistics REIT has a 1 year low of C$1.34 and a 1 year high of C$2.35.
Urban Logistics REIT Company Profile
