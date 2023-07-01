Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP – Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 67.2% from the May 31st total of 6,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 12,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Urstadt Biddle Properties

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBP. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 8,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 353,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,585,000 after purchasing an additional 46,533 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 28,510.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 13,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 13,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 45,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 4,798 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:UBP traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.04. 7,603 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,001. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 6.34 and a current ratio of 6.34. The company has a market cap of $827.50 million, a PE ratio of 31.40 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.28. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a twelve month low of $14.76 and a twelve month high of $21.20.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Cuts Dividend

Urstadt Biddle Properties ( NYSE:UBP Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $35.07 million for the quarter. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 11.38%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.94%.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 77 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

