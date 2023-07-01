US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTEN) Short Interest Down 46.6% in June

US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTEN – Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a decrease of 46.6% from the May 31st total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of UTEN opened at $45.53 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.23. US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF has a 52-week low of $43.91 and a 52-week high of $50.14.

US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1265 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF

About US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF stock. F M Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF ( NASDAQ:UTEN Free Report ) by 48.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,414 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares during the period. F M Investments LLC owned about 1.56% of US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

The US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF (UTEN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 10-year US Treasury note. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 10-year tenor on the yield curve.

