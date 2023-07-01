US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UFIV) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UFIV – Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 73.3% from the May 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF stock opened at $48.92 on Friday. US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF has a 52 week low of $48.86 and a 52 week high of $50.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.68.

US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1404 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%.

About US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF

The US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF (UFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA Current 5-Year US Treasury index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 5-year US Treasury note. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 5-year tenor on the yield curve.

