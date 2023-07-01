Vale (NYSE:VALE) Cut to Underperform at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas lowered shares of Vale (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. BNP Paribas currently has $13.20 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on VALE. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Vale from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Vale from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Scotiabank downgraded Vale from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup cut shares of Vale from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Vale from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.43.

Vale Stock Performance

Shares of VALE opened at $13.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.78 and a 200-day moving average of $15.66. The company has a market cap of $60.16 billion, a PE ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.87. Vale has a one year low of $11.72 and a one year high of $19.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vale

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. Vale had a net margin of 38.99% and a return on equity of 38.16%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vale will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vale in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in Vale during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Vale during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vale by 133.7% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Vale during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 18.82% of the company’s stock.

About Vale

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

