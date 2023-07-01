VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF (DURA) to Issue Dividend of $0.26 on July 7th

VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF (BATS:DURA – Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.2566 per share on Friday, July 7th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.

VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

DURA stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.87. 20,482 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.99 million, a P/E ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.40.

Get VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF by 2,001.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 6,485 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $534,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 19,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 21,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 262,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,375,000 after acquiring an additional 47,225 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF (DURA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of US firms that are screened for dividend yield, financial health, and valuation. DURA was launched on Oct 30, 2018 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.