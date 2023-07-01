VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD) Declares Dividend of $0.05

VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD – Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.053 per share on Friday, July 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd.

VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Price Performance

BATS SHYD remained flat at $22.30 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,958 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 199,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,446,000 after buying an additional 4,658 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 67.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 526,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,745,000 after buying an additional 142,694 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,882,000. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter.

About VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF

The VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (SHYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted US bond index composed of high-yield municipal bonds with 1-12 years remaining in maturity. SHYD was launched on Jan 13, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

