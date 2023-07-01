Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Purchased by Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 359,161 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,033 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 3.6% of Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $16,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $46.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.97. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.42 and a 12-month high of $47.55. The stock has a market cap of $111.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

