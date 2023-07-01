Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV) to Issue Dividend of $0.19 on July 7th

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, December 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.1919 per share on Friday, July 7th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA BIV opened at $75.20 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $71.40 and a 52-week high of $80.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 189.7% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 5,019 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 109,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,438,000 after acquiring an additional 3,637 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Finally, EWA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $417,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

