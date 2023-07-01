Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.25 (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, December 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.2452 per share on Friday, July 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA BLV opened at $74.91 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.29. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $66.44 and a 52-week high of $83.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLV. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 28.2% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 510.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

