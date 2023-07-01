Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Stake Boosted by Carr Financial Group Corp

Carr Financial Group Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 50.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,051 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,186 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 4.3% of Carr Financial Group Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Carr Financial Group Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $9,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MGK. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 751.9% during the first quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSEARCA:MGK opened at $235.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.72. The stock has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $165.89 and a 52 week high of $236.26.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

