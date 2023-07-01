Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (VTIP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 on July 7th

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.349 per share on Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTIP opened at $47.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.59 and its 200 day moving average is $47.62. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.53 and a fifty-two week high of $50.38.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 38.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000.

About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.