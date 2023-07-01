Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTES) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 3rd

Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTES – Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 29th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.2079 per share on Friday, July 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd.

Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $100.49 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $99.68 and a 52-week high of $101.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VTES. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,943,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $459,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Short-Term Tax Exempt Bond ETF (VTES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of tax-exempt investment grade debt issued by US state and local governments or agencies. The fund includes muni bonds with an effective maturity below seven years.

