Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Stake Raised by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 41.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 77,877 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,840 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $4,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter worth $54,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Morris Financial Concepts Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $60,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $57.73 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.31 and a fifty-two week high of $59.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.29.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1523 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Stories

