Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by SJS Investment Consulting Inc.

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 62.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,008 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 5,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $165.40. 325,005 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,355. The stock has a market cap of $24.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $157.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.33. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $142.48 and a 12-month high of $178.51.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

