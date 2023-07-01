Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) Shares Sold by Retirement Planning Group

Retirement Planning Group lessened its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Group’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 24,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $208,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $254.09 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $199.36 and a 12-month high of $258.99. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $240.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.98.

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

