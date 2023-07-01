Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Declares $0.12 Dividend

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, December 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.1173 per share on Friday, July 7th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

VTEB stock opened at $50.22 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.38 and a 52-week high of $51.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 144.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 267,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,776,000 after buying an additional 157,887 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,940,000 after buying an additional 25,628 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 29,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 26,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $3,989,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

