Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Bridgeworth LLC

Bridgeworth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 754 shares during the quarter. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Burney Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 4,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

VTI stock opened at $220.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $304.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.26. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $221.42.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

