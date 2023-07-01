Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $7,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $379,000. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 36,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,354,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 301,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,532,000 after purchasing an additional 13,796 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 131,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,837,000 after buying an additional 23,149 shares during the period. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $220.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $304.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.26. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $221.42.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

