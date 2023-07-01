Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Shares Acquired by Gunma Bank Ltd.

Gunma Bank Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 240.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Utilities ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Gunma Bank Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Gunma Bank Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $5,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Greenline Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 112.2% in the 3rd quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VPU opened at $142.17 on Friday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12 month low of $131.72 and a 12 month high of $169.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $145.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.03.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

